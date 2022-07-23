International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $182.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.16, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.48.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,294,361. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

