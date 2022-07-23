International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $816.73 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $855.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

