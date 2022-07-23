International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 180,251 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 264.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,251 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 69,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.30.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

