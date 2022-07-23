International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $90.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.