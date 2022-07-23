International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.95.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $521.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

