International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $128.25 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $6,798,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

