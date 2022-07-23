Internet of People (IOP) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00044007 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 469.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet of People Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

