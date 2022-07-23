Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Shares Up 34.2%

Shares of Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) traded up 34.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Interra Copper Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns an interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

