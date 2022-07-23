Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $243.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $211.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.51 and a 200-day moving average of $256.02. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

