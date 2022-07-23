Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $211.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.02. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,126,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 269,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,278,000 after purchasing an additional 184,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,030,000 after acquiring an additional 118,323 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

