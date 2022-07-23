Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $10,907,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,029,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

