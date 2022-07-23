Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,895,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $301.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.27.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

