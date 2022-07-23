Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $301.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

