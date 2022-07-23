Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $301.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.27.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.