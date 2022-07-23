Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $301.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.35 and its 200-day moving average is $327.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

