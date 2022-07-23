Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 125.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,125,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,622,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

