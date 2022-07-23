IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 43,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 35,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
IO Biotech Stock Down 5.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
