IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40-14.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion. IQVIA also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.34-2.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $221.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.27. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

