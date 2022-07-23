iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.55. The company had a trading volume of 584,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,201. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $153.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.16.

