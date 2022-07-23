iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CVD opened at C$17.19 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$16.57 and a 1-year high of C$19.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.65.

