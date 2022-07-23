iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Brightworth raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 106,498 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,740 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

