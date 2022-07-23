iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EEMV opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35.

