iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,064 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

