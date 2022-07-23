iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.19

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.19 and traded as low as $30.22. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 670,971 shares.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI France ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

