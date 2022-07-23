iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $84.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20.

