iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 44,586 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:USMV opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

