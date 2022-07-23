iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 154.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,910 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 53,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.