iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $48,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $217.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.42. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

