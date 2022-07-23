iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

