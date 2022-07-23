iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,253,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $220.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.47 and its 200-day moving average is $235.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

