iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,517,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943,928. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

