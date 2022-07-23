iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.14. 24,517,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,943,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

