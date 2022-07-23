iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.4% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV opened at $397.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

