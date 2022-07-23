iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 257,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $102.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

