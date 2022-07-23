iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.46.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

