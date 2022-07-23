Island Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (ISLE)

Island Coin (ISLE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Island Coin has a total market capitalization of $28,718.84 and $1.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Island Coin has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Island Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001828 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032687 BTC.
Island Coin Profile
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,267,720,927,509 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin.
Island Coin Coin Trading
