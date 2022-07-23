ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.30

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.30 and traded as low as $56.18. ITOCHU shares last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 50,766 shares traded.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 4.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

