ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.30

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.30 and traded as low as $56.18. ITOCHU shares last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 50,766 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
ITOCHU Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Trading of ITOCHU
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.