ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) PT Lowered to GBX 65 at Morgan Stanley

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut ITV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.95.

ITV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

