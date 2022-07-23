Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

GOGL stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

