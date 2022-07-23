Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,260 ($38.97) to GBX 3,200 ($38.25) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KYYWF. Liberum Capital began coverage on Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,150 ($37.66) to GBX 2,680 ($32.04) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Keywords Studios to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

Shares of KYYWF opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $45.05.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

