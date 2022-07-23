Jefferies Financial Group Increases Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Price Target to €7.00

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from €6.90 ($6.97) to €7.00 ($7.07) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Stock Performance

Rovio Entertainment Oyj stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Company Profile

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses various consumer and entertainment products.

