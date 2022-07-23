Jefferies Financial Group Increases Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Price Target to €7.00

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from €6.90 ($6.97) to €7.00 ($7.07) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Stock Performance
Rovio Entertainment Oyj stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Company Profile
