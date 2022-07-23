Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.35) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.26) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.26) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €27.00 ($27.27) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Aixtron Stock Performance

ETR:AIXA opened at €26.75 ($27.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.54. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €15.20 ($15.35) and a 1 year high of €27.99 ($28.27). The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.38.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

