JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $105.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTCH. Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Match Group by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

