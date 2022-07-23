JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price to $35.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TASK. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of TASK opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

