JTC (LON:JTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JTC. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of JTC from GBX 945 ($11.30) to GBX 880 ($10.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 830 ($9.92) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get JTC alerts:

JTC Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of LON:JTC opened at GBX 754 ($9.01) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 660.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 739.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,770.00. JTC has a 12-month low of GBX 563 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 957.27 ($11.44). The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86.

JTC Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 0.66%. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

In other news, insider Nigel Le Quesne acquired 30,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 662 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £199,010.44 ($237,908.48). In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.17) per share, with a total value of £74,622 ($89,207.41). Also, insider Nigel Le Quesne acquired 30,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 662 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £199,010.44 ($237,908.48).

About JTC

(Get Rating)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.