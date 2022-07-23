Kalmar (KALM) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.82 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003189 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $81,551.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016347 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032646 BTC.
About Kalmar
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,376,069 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
