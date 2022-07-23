Karbo Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (KRB)

Karbo (KRB) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Karbo has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $385,582.18 and $24.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00656269 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,478,310 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com.

Buying and Selling Karbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.