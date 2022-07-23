KeyCorp Cuts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $47.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.