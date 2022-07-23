KeyCorp Reiterates $70.00 Price Target for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.82.

NYSE:BYD opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

