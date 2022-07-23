Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.71.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $132.40 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.90.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

